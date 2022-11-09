Telecom sector provides over $70bn to Nigeria’s GDP – Danbatta





…Says Nigeria has over 200 million active telephone lines

By Juliet Umeh

The Executive Vice Chairman, EVC, of the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, has stated that the telecommunications sector has provided over $70 billion to Nigeria’s gross domestic product, GDP.

He also said that the country has over 210 million active telephone lines today.

EVC made the disclosures on Wednesday at the 2022 Africa Tech Alliance Forum held in Lagos.

In his keynote address, Danbatta, who was represented by NCC’s Director of Digital Economy, Dr. Augustine Nwulunne, said: “Telecommunications has been credited with lifting millions of Nigerians out of poverty; diversifying the economy and providing over $70bn to Nigeria’s GDP.

“It has also provided thousands of Nigerians with various employment opportunities.

“A glance at Nigeria’s historical data on its GDP portrays the upward trajectory of the country’s GDP since the liberalisation of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper