Tinubu ’ll take Nigeria to promised land of economic prosperity, security – Yusuf Idris





The Zamfara chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will take Nigeria to the promised land of economic prosperity and security.

Alhaji Yusuf Idris, the Publicity Secretary of the chapter said this in an interview with the News on Wednesday in Abuja.

”If Nigerians elect Tinubu, there will be major critical changes in terms of economic prosperity in the country, so, Nigerians should vote for him,” he urged.

Idris said that Nigerians would smile if they elect Tinubu in 2023, saying, ”I believe many Nigerians will smile.”

According to the APC spokesperson, Tinubu is a renowned industrialist and would give a deeper approach to bolster the economic system in the country.

Idris said: ”He has vast experience in economics, security and governance. He is capable of consolidating the achievements of President Muhamamdu Buhari and even surpass him.

”He will surpass him , because every good father…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper