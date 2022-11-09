US-based Nigerian physician tasks FG on telemedicine





By Juliet Umeh

A US-based Nigerian Assistant Professor of Family Medicine, Dr. Oyetokunbo Ibidapo-Obe Somorin, has challenged the Federal Government of Nigeria to massively invest in telemedicine to reduce the mass exodus of Nigerian medical practitioners to Western nations.

Ibidapo-Obe made the call during an interactive radio programme titled: “Digital Life”, which aims to bring both Nigerians and the government closer to global technological realities.

The session, which was entitled “Tech Advancements and Telemedicine,” featured intellectual conversations around the need for the practice of telemedicine to be embraced by the government across all levels to enable Nigerians, particularly those residing in rural communities, to have access to quality healthcare services.

Stating the need for the massive adoption of telemedicine Ibidapo-Obe noted that the successes recorded nationwide during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic could be built upon to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper