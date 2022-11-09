Video: Thugs attack Atiku’s convoy in Maiduguri, 74 hospitalised





By Ndahi Marama

At least 74 persons were hospitalised while over 100 vehicles were vandalised as hoodlums from different political parties clashed when Presidential Candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar stormed Maiduguri for campaign rally.

The PDP Spokesperson, Dino Melaye disclosed this during the party rally in Maiduguri.

He pointed an accusing figure on the All Progressives Congress (APC) of trying to stop their campaign in the state by deploying thugs to attack them.

He said “They deployed their thugs to attack our convoys with stones, sticks, machetes as we left the Shehu’s Palace to come to the Ramat Square, all in an attempt to stop our rally.” Dino said.

He lamented that the “thugs were deployed in many strategic locations to attack our supporters. But we want to assure them that nobody can stop us.”

