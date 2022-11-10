2023: Burnt INEC office calls for increased security — Ogun CP





By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole has described the burnt Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office at Iyana Mortuary in Abeokuta South local government area of the State, as a case of arson and wake up call for the police to beef up security across the state.

Bankole disclosed this while he was on inspection of the burnt INEC office.

Others who came with the CP are Mr Femi Aaron, Director State Security Service (SSS) Niyi Ajibola, Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Amotekun Commander, Dave Akinremi as well as Mr Niyi Ijalaye, the Resident Commissioner for INEC, Ogun State.

Bankole, who described the incident as very sad and unfortunate said, “this unfortunate incident is no doubt strange to Ogun State and it is undoubtedly a wake up call. We shall surely get to the root of the matter. We shall also ensure the security is beef up across the state”.

It would be recalled that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper