2023 election ‘ll be walkover for Tinubu — Ribadu





By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Former Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu has described the 2023 presidential election as a walk over for the presidential candidate of his ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Ribadu who is Director, Directorate of Stakeholder Relations at the APC Presidential Campaign Council APC-PCC, made the declaration on Thursday in Abuja during the inauguration of the 132-member directorate.

Ribadu, however, warned that opposition parties and their candidates should not be taken for granted.

Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP) and the New Nigeria Peoples party (NNPP) are among the leading presidential candidates contesting against Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

Ribadu said; “Luckily for us, our job is cut out for us. We have the most sellable product in the market today. There is no one candidate out…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper