Activists kick, as 636 fossil fuel lobbyists storm COP27





No fewer than 636 fossil fuel lobbyists have been registered to the COP27 climate talks, an increase of over 25% from COP26, leaving activists crying foul as the number is larger than any African country’s delegation.

The number also shows a rise in the influence of the fossil fuel industry at the climate talks that are already rife with accusations of civil society censorship and corporate influence.

Data analysis of the UN’s provisional list of named attendees by Corporate Accountability, Corporate Europe Observatory (CEO), and Global Witness (GW), reveals the scale at which corporate actors, with a stake in the continued burning of fossil fuels, have been enjoying access to these critical talks.

The findings are giving fuel to a growing global push to safeguard the talks from polluter interference.

Researchers counted the number of individuals registered – either directly affiliated with fossil fuel corporations, including the likes of Shell, Chevron and BP;…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper