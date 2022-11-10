Egbin Power conducts free medical outreach for host communities





By Ariyo Deborah & Bolaji Babatunde

In its continuous effort to wards promoting quality health and sustainability, Egbin Power Plc has carried out free medical outreach for members of its host communities in Egbin, Ipakan and Ijede.

The three-day medical outreach, which catered to more than 4,000 people offered cardiovascular check-ups, diabetes screening, dental care, and medications to beneficiaries.

Head of Corporate Communications and Branding, Egbin Power Plc. Felix Ofulue said the company is committed to driving sustainability, people empowerment and promoting the welfare of members of its host communities in line with its CSR intervention programme.

The outreach was facilitated in partnership with Cecy Health Consult, a professional healthcare company, and it provided members of host communities access to quality health examinations and free medications conducted by certified health practitioners.

“Our CSR initiatives are devoted to benefiting and improving…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper