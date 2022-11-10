England name star-studded 26-man squad for World Cup





By Efosa Taiwo

England coach Gareth Southgate has announced a star-studded 26-man squad for the Three Lions going into the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The list came with little surprises as regulars such as Harry Kane, Jordan Pickford and Raheem Sterling made the cut.

Jadon Sancho, Ivan Toney and Jarred Bowen were names who brought little questions to their exclusion.

Nigeria descents, Roma’s Tammy Abraham and AC Milan’s Fikayo Tomori were also left out of the squad.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), Nick Pope (Newcastle).

Defenders: Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (Man City), Benjamin White (Arsenal), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), John Stones (Man City), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Conor Coady (Everton, on loan from Wolves), Luke Shaw (Man Utd).

Midfielders: Declan Rice (West Ham), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Kalvin Phillips (Man City), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool),…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper