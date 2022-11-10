FBNQuest harps on financing options for lowly capitalised coys





By Prince Okafor

The investment banking and asset management business ofck Nigeria, FBN Holdings Plc, FBNQuest, has urged lowly capitalised companies to carefully explore the capital financing options available in the local financial markets.

The investment firm noted that equity and quasi-equity capital are important sources of financing for mid-cap (lowly capitalised) companies seeking investment for their current operations and expansion initiatives.

Speaking during a media parley, the Managing Director, FBNQuest Funds, Ijeoma Agboti, lamented that the current economic headwinds facing mid-cap businesses has placed a demand on business leaders to carefully plan their capital needs with a view to optimization and defensive positioning.

She stated, “While the outlook for the business environment remains uncertain over the next six months, strong opportunities remain to bolster capital structures and to pursue strategic business prospects.

“A difficult…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper