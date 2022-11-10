Gunmen abduct two clerics in Jos





By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Gunmen on Wednesday night abducted two clerics at the Mararaba Jema’a area of Jos South local government area of Plateau State.

The victims were travelling from Mangu Halle to Jos when they were ambushed and abducted at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Vanguard gathered that one of the victims identified as Pastor Nuhu Bakwa who resides in Abuja lost his aged father in their village, Farin Kasa, Mangu Halle in the Mangu local government area of the State and he travelled with his family and his friend who is also a cleric to the village to prepare for the burial.

The spokesman of the State Police Command, DSP Alfred Alabo was yet to react to the incident at the time of this report but a family member confirmed the abduction.

