How Ondo Amotekun rescued us after 4 days — 6 kidnapped undergraduates





…We were fed roasted yam, cassava with red oil

…We tracked them to their location —Amotekun commander

By Dayo Johnson

SIX abducted undergraduates have narrated how they were rescued by the Ondo State Security outfit, codenamed Amotekun, at Ikaramu in Akoko North West Local Council of the state.

They were kidnapped and held for four days in a thick forest until Amotekun personnel rescued them.

The victims, three males and three females, were travelling to Abuja from Lagos when they were abducted by eight gunmen.

Our experience

Narrating their experiences to journalists, one of the victims, Gbenga Sunday, claimed that the driver of the commercial vehicle they boarded was part of the kidnappers.

“When we got to somewhere in Akoko, we didn’t know where the driver was going, he was pretending as if he had missed the way.

“We were going around for several hours. When we checked our Google map, we realised that we were off the road completely.

“By…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper