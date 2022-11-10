Naira rebounds as new currency notes introduction draws closer





The Association of Bureaux Des Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) says Naira has continued to firm against the Dollar at the parallel market as date for CBN new currency introduction draws closer.

Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe, President, (ABCON), said this in an interview with Newsmen on Wednesday in Lagos.

“There is an observed growing return to sanity in the parallel market as the deadline for the cancellation of the old notes and introduction of the new notes in circulation come closer.

“The market is witnessing a dull moment as the spiral volatility in the exchange rate of the local currency nosedived south west.

“Majority of the dealers are very cautious in quoting their bid and offer rates to their clients, who desperately want to upload their position in the market,” Gwadabe told NAN.

The ABCON chief said the development became paramount as demands for foreign currency were being diverted to commodity market.

He noted that a tonne of hibiscus…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper