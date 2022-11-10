Northern elders tackle Ortom over anti-Fulani comment, as he apologises  





By Luminous Jannamike & Charly Agwam

Abuja—THE Northern Elders Forum, NEF, has described as ‘diversionary’ the recent comments of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State that he who never support a Fulani man to become president of Nigeria again.

This is as Governor Ortom apologized to Nigerians who might have been offended by the comment.

Recall that Ortom had, while hosting his colleagues from Rivers, Oyo, Abia and Enugu States to dinner in Makurdi, said: “You want me to be a slave for a Fulani. Its better I die. My people are being killed and you want me to be quiet. I will never support a Fulani man to become president. If there is another person who is ready to work with me and ensure the security of my people, I will work with him.”

But NEF, in a statement yesterday by its Director, Publicity and Advocacy, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, said “We, like other Nigerians, watched the video in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper