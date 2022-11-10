Police nab suspected Ambazonia fighter in Taraba





By Femi Bolaji

The Taraba state police command, Thursday said it has nabbed a suspected fighter of the Cameroon Separatist group, Ambazonia in the state.

The suspect, called General Basile was nabbed in Kurmi local government area.

Kurmi is one of the five local government areas of Taraba state bordering the Republic of Cameroon.

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Abimbola Shokoya, confirmed the arrest during a dialogue with political parties in preparation for the general elections.

He said, the suspect before he was nabbed had been causing mayhem in border communities of Taraba and Cameroon with his group.

He also said investigation is ongoing and assured that the suspect would be prosecuted.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper