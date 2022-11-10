Presidency not an award, Onoh blows hot at Obi’s quit call on Tinubu





Onoh

Spokesman of the Bola Tinubu campaign council in the south east, Dr. Josef Onoh has repudiated the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi over the Obi-Datti’s team request for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to quit the presidential race over a stale allegation of drug scandal.

The Obi-Datti media office of the LP presidential candidate had on Wednesday accused Tinubu of being indicted by the United States of America, but Onoh in his counter to the allegations told Obi that he cannot become the president of Nigeria through a back door and slander.

Onoh said that Obi is seeking for undue promotion to the presidecy of Nigeria through offensive means, stating that even if Tinubu quits the presidential race Obi cannot be “awarded” the presidential seat.

He recalled that he had already dispensed with the mischievous allegations on Tinubu, wherein he provided the clean bills of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper