RMAFC recommends N10bn stabilisation Fund for states

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has recommended the disbursement of over N10 billion from the Stabilization Fund to various states.

The Chairman of the Commission, Mohammed Shehu disclosed this, according to the Public Relations Officer, Mr. Nwachukwu Chris.

Shehu informed that such recommendation was in line with the provision of section 5(7) of cap A15 LFN 2004 under which the stabilization fund was established and empowers the Commission to work out an acceptable threshold from the stabilization account.

RMAFC Chairman cited Cross River State as one of the States that is benefiting from the Fund.

According to him, Cross River State has been receiving N500 million, monthly, from the Stabilization Account since 2008.

The chairman said that the move was part of the federal government’s effort to settle and stabilize the displaced Nigerians who relocated from Bakassi Peninsula to the state…





