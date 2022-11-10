Suspected arsonists set INEC office on fire in Osun





By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Suspected arsonists have reportedly set the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) office in Ede-South local government area of Osun state on fire.

It was gathered that the fire started early hours on Thursday but the prompt intervention of fire service department in the state which prevented the incident from spreading from the conference hall, where it started to other sections.

Findings at the scene of the incident at Oke-Iresi area of the town, revealed that unknown persons set the building on fire using bread soaked with petroleum otherwise known as bread bomb.

Some of the exhibits recovered from the scene which was displayed by the fire fighters include left over of the bread bombs, face cap and a gallon with petrol.

Efforts to reach the Public Relations Officer of the State Fire Service Department proved abortive as his mobile line is not reachable and he did not acknowledge…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper