York: Student arrested over eggs thrown at King Charles





A man has been arrested after eggs were thrown at the King and Queen Consort during a visit to York.

A protester was restrained by police as crowds gathered at Micklegate Bar, the traditional royal entrance into the city, to greet the couple.

The 23-year-old was heard to shout “this country was built on the blood of slaves” as he was restrained.

The man, a University of York student, was held on suspicion of a public order offence and remains in custody.

People in the crowd started chanting “God save the King” and “shame on you” at the demonstrator.

The incident occurred on the second day of an official royal visit to Yorkshire, during which the King and Queen Consort later travelled to Doncaster.

The university said it was “appalled” by the images and would be reviewing the incident in line with its misconduct procedures.

The royal couple were being welcomed by city leaders in





Source: Vanguard Newspaper