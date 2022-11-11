Allah determines who becomes President — Imam Onike





The Chief Missioner, Nasrul-lah-il-Fatih Society, NASFAT, Sheikh AbdulAzeez Onike expressed hope that the next election will give birth to a greater Nigeria. In a chat with Vanguard, Sheikh Onike said there will be a successful transition to a new democratic government.

Kindly share your candid expectation on the forthcoming 2023 General Elections?

Muslims are always requested to be optimistic in all situations, we should not be a prophet of doom our Creator says: “Do not lose hope, nor be sad. You will surely be victorious if you are true believers. (Q3: 139), He also says, “Say: “My servants, you who have transgressed against yourselves, do not despair of the mercy of Allah.

Truly, Allah forgives all wrong actions. He is the Ever-Forgiving, the Most Merciful.” (Q39:53).

Similarly, Our Noble Prophet Muhammad (SAW) says: “If one of you makes a wish, then be careful what he wishes for….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper