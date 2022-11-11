Certified Nigerians idle as foreigners takeover Trans-Sahara Pipeline welders jobs





welding workshop

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – STAKEHOLDERS have expressed worry over qualified Nigerians roaming the labour market while Indians and other foreign nationals takeover huge opportunities for welders as 4,000km Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline (TSGP) project to pump Nigerian gas into Europe through Algeria gets underway.

Prof Shehu Ma’aji, a metallurgist and Head, Federal University of Technology, Minna Welding Center who raised the alarm in Port Harcourt at a stakeholders meeting of the Nigerian Institute of Welding (NIW), blamed the development on failed management of the institute mandated to train and certify welders in Nigeria in global best practices.

Ma’aji, a Board of Trustee (BOT) member of the NIW said, “Late President Umar Yar’Adua who established NIW would be disappointed in his grave. In one encounter, he was presented a budget from the NNPC on issue of skilled craftsmen welders. Noticing the outrageous provision for engagement of foreign…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper