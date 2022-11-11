ECOWAS has done well—Osinbajo





Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says the Economic Community of West African States(ECOWAS) has done well in rising to the challenges of the region.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said the vice president received a delegation of the ECOWAS Commission led by its new President, Dr Omar Touray, at the Presidential Villa.

The vice president said that ECOWAS had been stepping up to the challenges of upholding democracy, ensuring peace, security and maintaining stability in the region.

“I am proud of the way that ECOWAS has risen to its responsibilities. ECOWAS has always stepped up to the plate in every single situation where there are coups; our voices (member countries) have been united and strong.

“The hard work of ECOWAS is seen in the transitions going on (in different countries that experienced coups) and the seriousness with which the rest of the world takes what ECOWAS says today.

“We share the same objectives of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper