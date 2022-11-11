French priest arrested, investigated for raping teenager





By Biodun Busari

A priest in Paris, the France capital is under investigation after he was indicted for the rape of a 15-year-old teenager he reportedly met on a gay dating app, Grindr.

This was according to the Paris public prosecutor’s office on Thursday, adding that the undisclosed quinquagenarian clergyman from western France was reprimanded.

The statement revealed that the priest was also alleged to have administered drugs to the assaulted minor without the victim’s knowledge at the beginning of November.

The indicted priest who officiated over the parish at the church of Saint-Louis-Marie in Brocéliande in Brittany raped the teenager in a Parisian hotel room.

French media reports said the victim subsequently fell ill and called friends who then contacted emergency…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper