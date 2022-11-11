Gunmen kill vigilante member, four others in Benue community





By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A vigilante member and four others have been reportedly killed by armed men suspected to be loyalists of the late militia leader, Terwase Agwaza alias Gana, in a bar at Pevya community in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State.

It was gathered that the armed men tailed the vigilante member and other victims to the bar where they gunned them down, injuring several others as well.

According to a source in the area who spoke on condition of anonymity, the attack which happened on Wednesday evening created pandemonium in the community as people scampered and fled their homes for fear of being killed.

According to him, “there was an incident at pevya community which borders Taraba state in Katsina Ala Local Government Area. A vigilante memeber in the community, whose name was Oliver and four others were shot by local bandits at a drinking spot.

“We leant that the man had been a target of the bandits for sometime now because…





