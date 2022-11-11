KIDNAPPING: Police beef up security at Lagos-Ibadan expressway, Onigari axis





•Allow us flush out bandits, Adams begs govs

By Dapo Akinrefon & Adeola Badru

The Oyo and Ogun states Police Commands, have re-affirmed their commitment to rid both states and surrounding environs off undesirable criminal elements.

Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams in the company of his Ogun State counterpart, Lanre Bankole, gave the pledge, yesterday, in a bid to proactively forestall future criminal occurrence along the Lagos/Ibadan expressway.

Both commissioners embarked on a strategic assessment patrol and eventual deployment of assets around areas concerned.

Adebowale said: “Consequent upon the above, the security architecture of both Commands were also deliberately re-modeled with cooperation from adjoining states Police Commands to deal decisively with criminal elements whose mindset is to use both states as a criminal hideout after being dislodged.

“In furtherance of the above, the good citizens of Oyo State are advised not to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper