NASS sack: My Opponents jittery, we’ll appeal ruling – Bwacha





… As PDP Hail Judgement

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo – Senator Emmanuel Bwacha has said his opponents are jittery because he remains their only headache in the 2023 general elections.

He also said the court ruling sacking him as a representative of Taraba South in the Senate would be appealed.

This was contained in a statement issued Friday, by his Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, Rikwensi Muri.

He also said the court ruling has nothing to do with Bwacha’s candidature in the 2023 governorship elections.

Recall that the ruling of a Federal High Court sitting in Jalingo, Taraba state capital while ruling on a suit filed by the state Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, sacked Bwacha from the Senate for defecting you APC.

The statement by Muri in part says, “ We have 3 months to appeal the judgement. Our lawyers are going to do the needful.

“The judgement has nothing to do with Senator Bwacha’s Candidature in 2023 election. There is also…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper