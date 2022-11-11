NDE urges Nigerians to patronize locally made goods





By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has called on Nigerians to patronize locally made goods in order to encourage young entrepreneurs and promote economic growth in the country.

NDE made this call during its special day at the on-going Lagos 2022 International Trade Fair.

Speaking at the event, the Director General, NDE, Mr. Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, said: “I wish to draw your attention to the young entrepreneurs who are exhibiting at the NDE stand. Let me point out that only our committed patronage to their products and services would keep them in business.

“There is no better time to support and encourage the growth of local business initiatives than now that the Nigerian youths are making efforts to be self-employed. Our resolve to produce, buy and consume made in Nigeria products will speedily promote growth of the economy, reintegrate our regions and unify the country. “

Represented by the Head of Department,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper