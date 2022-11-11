OSUN: Ataoja’s chiefs, residents protest allege plot to depose monarch





•No plan to dethrone Ataoja —Oyetola

By Shina Abubakar

TRADITIONAL chiefs in Osogbo and residents, yesterday, thronged streets of the Osun State capital protesting alleged attempt by the state government to depose Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji.

The chiefs, community heads, village heads, heads of different markets, youths and women gathered at Jimoh Buraimoh’s house at Odi-Olowo area and drove to Government Secretariat, Abere, before returning to the Ataoja’s palace

The protesters carried placards with inscriptions such as, “Don’t cause confusion and violence in Osogbo”, “Ataoja has done nothing wrong”, “We won’t allow our heritage to be destroyed”, and Oba Jimoh is our choice, don’t dethrone him”, among others.

Addressing journalists during the protest, Chairman of heads of communities, who is also head of Gbodofon community, Jimoh Buraimoh urged the state government not to cause confusion and chaos in Osogbob with the purported move to dethrone the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper