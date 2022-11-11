Stock market closes week positive, indices up 0.06%





The domestic bourse ended the week on a positive note, as market capitalisation gained N14 billion or 0.06 per cent to close at N23.948 trillion from N23.934 trillion recorded the previous days.

Also, the All-Share Index (ASI) gained 25.93 points or 0.06 per cent to close at 43,968.75 points compared with 43,942.82 points recorded on Thursday.

As a result, the year-to-date (YTD) return fell to 2.93 per cent.

The primary drivers of the market’s performance were Zenith Bank, First Bank of Nigeria Holdings (FBNH) and Geregu Power.

Market breadth closed positive with 13 stocks advancing while six were on the laggard’s log.

Conerstone Insurance led the gainers table increasing by 10 per cent to close at 44k per share.

Unity Bank followed with a growth of 9.62 per cent to close at 57k, while E-Tranzact International added by 9.37 per cent to close at N3.50, per share.

WAPIC insurance rose by 9.09 per cent to close at 36k, while Regency Alliance Insurance…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper