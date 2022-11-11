Today in the News: TINUBU’S $460,000 US Tax – APC, PDP campaigns trade words…





TINUBU’S $460,000 US TAX: APC, PDP campaigns trade words; 2023: INEC summons emergency security meeting over renewed attacks are top stories published across all major newspapers in Nigeria today, November 11, 2022.

In ‘Today in the News’, a newspaper review show on Vanguard Online TV, Damilola Ogunsakin, the anchor, reviewed major headlines published across major newspapers in Nigeria.

TINUBU’S $460,000 US TAX: APC, PDP campaigns trade words

The All Progressives Congress, APC, and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential Campaign Councils, PCCs, were at each other’s jugular yesterday, over the $460,000 deducted from the accounts of the APC Presidential flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the United States of America, U.S.

The Chief Spokesman of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Mr. Festus Keyamo said that the $460,000 was tax deducted from one of the 10 accounts linked to Tinubu and pooh-poohed the documents he attributed to the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper