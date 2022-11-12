2023: Accord to launch 600-man campaign council





By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE National Chairman of Accord Party, Lawal Nalado, Friday, disclosed of the party’s readiness to soon launch a 600-man presidential campaign council.

Nalado made the disclosure to Vanguard while speaking on the heels of Thursday’s unveiling of the presidential campaign office in Abuja, by the presidential candidate, Prof Christopher Imumolen along with chieftains of the party.

He said: “We have constituted our presidential campaign council which we are going to make known to the public very soon.

“No party can do without a campaign council and if you want to be accountable definitely you have to have a carefully planned activities otherwise you will be doing things without plan. Now we have plan is to start execution.

“We are looking at about 600 members including youths, women, elderly, and others.”

Meanwhile, he said the issue of funding the activities of the campaign council will be continuous as people will make pledges and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper