Amended Charge: Why you can’t re-arraign me, Nnamdi Kanu tells FG





Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Leader

….says amended allegations baseless, ill-advised

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA– The detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has dismissed the amended seven-count terrorism charge the Federal Government preferred against him, describing it as baseless and ill-advised.

Kanu, who is currently in custody of the Department of State Service, DSS, through his team of lawyers, maintained that the amended charge was the same that was recently struck out by the Court of Appeal.

He alleged that FG “surreptitiously” and “clandestinely” amended the charge, hours after the October 13 judgement of the Court of Appeal that discharged him of all the allegations and ordered his release from detention.h

Vanguard had exclusively reported that the amended charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/383/2015, which was entered before the Federal High Court in Abuja, contained all allegations against the IPOB leader that were earlier sustained by…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper