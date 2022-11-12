DELTA 2023- Ibori not against Oborevwori – Amori  





Ighoyota Amori

*Daughter, Ibori-Suenu also joins forces with Oborevwori, others

By Emma Amaize

PEOPLES Democratic Party, PDP senatorial candidate in Delta Central senatorial district, Delta State, Chief Ighoyota Amori, has said the former governor, Chief James Ibori, is not working against the party’s governorship candidate, Rt. Hon Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori.

Ibori and the current governor, who is the vice-presidential candidate of the party, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, disagreed over the choice of Oborevwori, which lasted until the Supreme Court, last month, overruled the application of Olorogun David Edevbie, Ibori’s preferred candidate.

Amori, one of the closest political allies of Ibori, speaking at the ward-to-ward campaign by the party’s governorship candidate, Oborevwori, in Abraka, Ethiope-East local government area, stated that the political and emotional frictions were over.

Oborevwori and Ibori’s daughter, Hon Erhitake Ibori-Suenu, who…





