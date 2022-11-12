Get ready to rule Nigeria — Adamu tells Tinubu





By David Odama

National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu on Thursday asked the party’s presidential candidate, Senator Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu to get ready to rule Nigeria come 2023.

Adamu, said at a town hall meeting with stakeholders and the mining sector in Lafia that already the President of Nigeria has affirmed Tinubu’s victory adding he was only re -echoing President Muhammadu Buhari’s position.

“Apart from God, President Buhari is the highest authority in Nigeria for now. Buhari has given his word and it will come to reality Adamu declared.

The APC Chairman who presented the presidential flag bearer to the state as their next president kept Tinubu standing as well as the audience, declaring the APC candidate will be the next president.

Adamu while tasking the presidential candidate on the development of the solid mineral and the agric sector urged voters not only in Nasarawa, but the states in the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper