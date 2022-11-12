Kolaboy team up with Flavour for new EP





By Benjamin Njoku

Fast-rising singer, Nwodo Chinonso Victor, known as Kolaboy, recently released his five-track EP titled ‘Kola from the East’ with classic highlife featuring Flavour among other big names in the music industry.

The Enugu-born act revealed that he started singing while he was in secondary school.

“I was the social prefect of my school then. That was when I began my journey into the world of music before I started recording independently in Onitsha,” talented artiste said.

On his style of music, Kolaboy said he’s not limited to a particular sound. “When I started music, I wanted to be peculiar and do something different from what others have been doing. I came out with the storytelling brand, where you make songs out of sharing your story.

“The first song I made was a storytelling one, ‘Hello Mummy.’ It was basically a fictional and non-fictional story about myself, and that was before I started exploring other aspects of music, including the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper