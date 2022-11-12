Lagos: INEC begins display of voters register





INEC began the display of preliminary voters register across the 245 wards in Lagos State on Saturday for claims and objections.

Its Public Affairs Officer in Lagos State, Mrs Adenike Oriowo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the exercise was in line with the Electoral Law.

She added that INEC officials would be available in each of the wards between 9.a.m. and 3.p.m. daily from Nov. 12 to Nov. 25 to take records.

She said the display would hold at the wards from Nov. 12 to Nov. 18 and continue at INEC local government offices from Nov.19 to Nov. 25.

“We shall also make available yet-to-be-collected old and new Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) at each of the wards where we are displaying the preliminary voters’ register.

“These cards will be available for collection by their owners,’’ Oriowo said.

She said the display of the register was part of efforts to further clean up the document ahead of the 2023 elections.

She urged the public to help…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper