[Video] Your husbands come to me, but I don’t like them — Ashmusi





By Efosa Taiwo

Skitmaker and brand influencer, Amarachi Amusi, also known as Ashmusy, has revealed that she gets advances from married men a lot but that she ignores them.

According to Ashmusy, she can never date married men because she has a conscience and would not want her husband in the future to date younger girls, while she is trying to make their home work.

She said this while speaking on Vanguard’s TV show, ‘Lunch Date with Vanguard’.

Ashmusy also cleared the air on speculations that she underwent body enhancement surgery.

She said she did and never told anyone that she didn’t.

She said: “There was never a time I told anyone that I didn’t do surgery. I never lied or said ‘oh, I didn’t do surgery’. There was never a time.

“It was just one Q&A I did on my Instastory. I am the cruise person. I love to play and all that. That’s how I am.

“So there was this Q&A I did, and people were like: is it true that i did surgery?

“My answer was…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper