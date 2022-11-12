Women deserve better representation, employment in extractive industry — NEITI





By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, NEITI, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya, has said women deserve better representation and employment in extractive industries of the country.

This was as the President, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria, APWEN, Engr. Nkechiyere Isigwe, said women empowerment was an integral part of a sustainable socio-economic growth.

The duo spoke separately on Saturday at the Nkechi Isigwe annual lecture, with the theme: “Diversity and Inclusion in the Nigerian Extractive Industry; An Entrepreneur’s Perspective,” in Abuja.

According to Orji, “So far, NEITI has conducted and published eleven (11) cycles of audits in the solid minerals sector, spanning the years 2007 – 2020. Our reports also contain information on recoverable revenue from the sector, including recommendations for reforms.

“Let me use this medium to urge members of The Association of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper