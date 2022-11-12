Yahaya Bello ‘ll make Kogi educational hub of northern Nigeria – Commissioner





The Kogi Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr Wemi Jones, says Gov. Yahaya Bello’s administration will make the state an educational hub of excellence in Northern Nigeria.

Jones gave the assurance on Saturday after an inspection of ongoing construction sites of (Gov. Yahaya Bello) GYB Model Science Schools and Technical Colleges in Okene, Okehi and Kabba/Bunu Local Government Areas of Kogi.

He stressed that the governor had given topmost priority to education especially Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

”We want to create an educational hub of excellence in the whole of Northern Nigeria.

”We want Kogi to be that catalyst where you come for excellence in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

”This is the ultimate desire of this government,” he said.

The commissioner disclosed that the governor had recently approved the establishment of some additional GYB model science secondary schools…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper