Zulum reopens cattle market six years after closure over insurgency





By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor,Babagana Zulum on Saturday flagged off the reopening of Gamboru Ngala international cattle market which was closed down for more than six years due to activities of Boko Haram terrorists.

Ngala an ancient town in Borno central senatorial district shares an international border with Cameron Republic.

Zulum who was in Gamboru Ngala local government area purposely for routine distribution of relief materials, commended President Muhammadu Buhari, security operatives and all stakeholders for the support and sacrifice in the fight against Boko haram and other nefarious activities that led to the relative peace currently witnessed in the state and the north east in general.

“I want to specifically commend President Muhammadu Buhari, security…





