Edebiri faults Prof Ma’aji on NIW interest on TSGP





* Terms NIW Port Harcourt meeting ill-advised, unauthorised

* Says Ayorinde a staff can’t dictate for NIW

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – SECRETARY to the Board of Trustees (BOT) of the Nigerian Institute of Welding (NIW), Chief Solomon Eberiri (MON) has faulted Prof Shehu Ma’aji on recent comment accusing NIW of failure in allowing foreigners takeover welding jobs on the 4OOOKm Trans-Sahara Gas Pipeline (TSGP) while qualified Nigeria welders roam the labour market.

Ma’aji, Professor of Metallurgy at the University of Technology, Minna, had made the comment at a supposed stakeholders meeting, last week, of the NIW in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, a gathering Chief Edibiri also termed as unauthorised and its outcome a nullity.

The NIW BOT Secretary told Vanguard yesterday that, “The issue of Trans-Sahara Gas Pipeline (TSGP) has not been presented in good faith and not fair to the Federal Government (FG) of Nigeria, by those who held that ill-advised,…





