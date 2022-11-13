Eriksson accuses Nigeria FA officials of demanding money for Super Eagles job





Eriksson

By Emmanuel Okogba

Sven Goran Eriksson has accused Nigerian football officials of asking to take half of his salary before giving him the job of managing the Super Eagles.

The Swedish football coach who has managed top sides, both club and country, said he was in the race to lead Nigeria to the first World Cup on Africa soil – South Africa, but his refusal to ‘play ball’ was the major reason why he missed the opportunity.

“After Nigeria lost the semi-final of the Africa Cup of Nations, the Nigerian FA had sacked the team coach, despite just four months remaining before the World Cup, in order to bring in a European replacement. Like many other African Countries, Nigeria did not trust the domestic coaches.” He wrote in his book titled ‘My Story’.

”After the meeting in Abuja, they told me that half of my salary will be deposited in a special bank which I rejected and that was why I was not given the job.”

