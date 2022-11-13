Flooding: Dredge River Niger, Elumelu urges FG





…visits, donates N25m cash to victims

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Following the havoc poignantly unleashed on many homes and communities by flooding, the minority leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu has urged the federal government to take step dredge rivers and water ways as long-term solution to the menace.

Elumelu made the call during a visit to flood victims at the six Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camps in his Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, Delta State on Friday where he made also cash donations to each of the camps totaling N25 million to support their feeding, medication and other urgent essential needs.

Accompanied by other notable leaders in the constituency which included a

renowned political leader in the State, Chief Nkem Okwuofu, the members representing Aniocha South, Oshimili South and North in the State House of Assembly, the Chairmen of the four Local Government Areas in Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper