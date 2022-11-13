Kaduna bandits demand N10m ransom for kidnap victim’s corpse 





By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Bandits in Kaduna state have demanded N10 million ransom for the dead body of one Obadiah Ibrahim, who was kidnapped some weeks ago, the victim’s family revealed.

The family said the bandits had earlier collected N3 million as ransom.

Kefas Obadiah, who is a brother to late Ibrahim Obadiah, said his brother died on Monday, but it was on Thurdays that his death was announced to the family.

“The bandits refused to release my brother while he was kidnapped, even after they collected N3 million as ransom.

“My brother’s name is Obadiah Ibrahim. He was kidnapped in early October in Sabon Gaya on his way back from Abuja.

“I wasn’t the one communicating with the bandits. There was a negotiator.

“Earlier the bandits demanded N200 million and later settled for N3 million plus.

“They said we should bring the money. After giving them the ransom,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper