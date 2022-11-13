Man kidnaps son, demands N182,000 ransom from wife





Photo Source: Directorate of Criminal Investigations – DCI (Facebook)

By Emmanuel Okogba

Kenya’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations, DCI, says it has rescued an 8-yr-old boy who was kidnapped by his father on November 12 and used to demand for a ransom of Sh50,000 from his wife.

A distraught mother of the boy, Everline Nandera who filed a report at Embakasi police station said the incident occured after a domestic disagreement with the father identified as Nemwel Ondari.

“Nandera told detectives that she had left their home in Embakasi’s Tel Aviv area at the crack of dawn, headed for Muthurwa market.” A statement read

“But upon coming back at around 9:20am, she found her husband and son missing. A note had been left behind by the husband demanding for a ransom of Sh50,000, for the release of the boy.

“In the note, the man also warned his wife that he would kill the boy using a kitchen knife which he had carried, should she try any monkey…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper