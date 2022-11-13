Nigerians’ trust is my most important asset, says Obi





By John Alechenu, Abuja

The presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said of all the qualities he possesses heading to the February 25, 2023 presidential poll, being trustworthy is the most important.

He said, “The fact that Nigerians can trust me is my most cherished asset.”

In a series of tweets on his verified Twitter handle @Peter Obi, on Sunday, the LP presidential candidate reiterated his earlier warning to Nigerians to avoid falling into the trap of settling for less or repeating the mistakes of past.

Obi said: “We can no longer gamble with our fate and future. I’m running for President because I am qualified.

“I have the capacity, credibility, commitment, stamina, governance experience, and track record. More importantly, Nigerians can trust me.”

He explained that as things stand today, Nigeria is only working for a tiny minority to thedetriment of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper