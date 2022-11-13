



By Emmanuel Okogba

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya’s title defence against Brazilian Alex Pereira will get underway in a matter of minutes.

Adesanya and Pereira are no strangers to themselves having met on two ocassions before now where the latter outpointed Adesanya and knocked out the “Last Stylebender” in 2016 and 2017 respectively in kickboxing.

Pereira is hoping to continue his dominance over Adesanya while the Nigerian-born New Zealander will expect to remain undefeated in the category.

The post UFC 281: Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira – Live Updates appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper