We’re coming with glorious, hopeful future for Nigerians – Kwankwaso’s running mate, Bishop Idahosa





Kwankwaso and Idahosa

Vice Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Bishop Isaac Idahosa has vowed that the candidate of the party, Rabiu Kwankwaso will give Nigerians what he described as a glorious, better, and hopeful future.

Idahosa made this vow while speaking at a meeting tagged, “People’s Town Hall Series 2023” organised by Channels Television on Sunday.

Also speaking at the meeting, Kwankwaso promised to equip the capacity and improve the welfare of all the security agencies in the country to stem the tide of insecurity.

He said, “I’ll harness all the security agencies in the country and deploy all the technologies available to ensure the safety of Nigerians. We will also improve our security systems to forestall all forms of security breaches.”

Idahosa had expressed optimism that Kwankwaso would win the 2023 presidential election.

Idahosa had expressed optimism that Kwankwaso would win the 2023 presidential election.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper