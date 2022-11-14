



By Haruna Aliyu , Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi state chairman of Kebbi football association (KFA),Alhaji Abubakar Chika Ladan, has said that as part of sustained efforts to develop sports and youth, the Kebbi soccer academy where young talented football players are groomed to bring out their skills have succeeded in getting an invitation for 7 players to secure clubs in European countries, he added that another four young players from Kebbi united club will also be going to Egypt for trial and hopefully the 11 players invited in Europe and Egypt will come out victorious.

Ladan noted that one Sulaiman also from Kebbi united just returned from Costa rica where he played for under 17 Nigerian teams” so you see we are moving really fast to showcase our young talents from Kebbi state.

On the prospect of the state team, he said that the journey for the team has been good and very encouraging as they started from nationwide to league one now there is just one slot in the National…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper