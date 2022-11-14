JAMB stops communication with institutions, regulatory agencies through letter writing





JAMB

…to automate curriculum, accreditation, others

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA – THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has said it would cease to receive any communication through letter writing from tertiary institutions and their regulatory agencies from January 1,2023.

This came as the board automated curriculum, accreditation, and general administration matters between it, tertiary institutions and their regulatory agencies, through its Interactive e-Brochure and e-Syllabus System, IBASS.

JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, speaking during a meeting with regulatory agencies and tertiary institutions from the North and Southern regions at JAMB headquarters, Bwari, on Monday, said from January 1,2023, the board will not receive any letter from any institution or agency except through IBASS.

According to him, IBASS will ensure seamless communication between JAMB, institutions and their regulatory agencies without the use of letter writing as the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper